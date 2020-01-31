6 Luscious Lasagnas You Should Be Eating in Westchester Right Now

Hot on the heels of the New York Post declaring chicken parm NYC’s new aphrodisiac of choice, The Wall Street Journal is declaring lasagna the trend to watch out for in 2020.

No strangers to those piled-high servings of sauce and filling sandwiched between sheets of perfect pasta, we blanketed ourselves in melty cheese and wrangled up 6 of our favorite lasagnas in Westchester. Eat your heart out, Garfield.

668 Tuckahoe Rd, Yonkers

914.793.1458

We had to start with the classic, and with more than 60 years in the business, few are more old-school than Carlo’s. Made with ground beef, fresh mozzarella, and creamy ricotta — sorry, “ragout” — this might just be the platonic ideal of a plate of lasagna. Order it for yourself (still two meals, if you pace yourself) or family-style for a table of 3 to 4.

128 Garth Rd, Scarsdale

914.205.3939

For a more modern and health/eco-conscious take on the traditional dish, Cooked & Co. has crafted a “No Pasta” Vegetable Lasagna from eggplant, mushrooms, shallots, spinach, zucchini,, and a three-cheese combo of mozz, ricotta, and parmesan.

It’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser with anyone in our party who’s trying to avoid or cut back on their red meat intake, or just anyone who loves a delicious, veggie-forward meal.

39 Chestnut St, Dobbs Ferry

914.305.2336

Chef David DiBari’s on the delightfully dense dish just got freshly revamped for the colder months: White lasagna utilizes a bechamel sauce and is made with ricotta, fontina, and mozzarella for $24, but it’s worth the $13 upcharge to add shaved white truffles — not only is that a pretty reasonable price for real, shaved truffle but it lends a deeper earthiness to the flavor of the dish that pairs well with lasagna’s warm, rustic vibes.

Photo courtesy of Chef David DiBari

55 E Main St, New Rochelle

914.813.8899

Just recently opened, this Westchester restaurant is already turning heads thanks to its focus on Northern Italian cuisine — meats, cheeses, butter and cream-based sauces, etc. So it’s no surprise, then, that this brilliant cube of deliciousness has all the hallmarks of our childhood dinners with Nonna like rough pearls of ground meat, radicchio, and a crispy browned top, all but bathed in a creamy bechamel.

Photo by John Bruno Turiano

61 Main St., Tarrytown

914.332.1992

Chef-owner Michael Cutney’s menu is ever-changing, highly dependent on the latest haul of locally sourced produce and fresh, regional meats, however a few staples tend to be found on the menu throughout the year. One of our favorites: Fazio Farm duck lasagna.

Made with house-made pasta, braised wild greens, bechamel, and topped with a fresh hen egg, the dish is a characteristically original take the typifies why Twisted Oak has developed a bit of a die-hard following.

Photo by Dave Zucker

578 Anderson Hill Rd, Purchase

914.997.4113

You always have to finish with something sweet. If we’re talking non-traditional iterations on the staple dish, there might be anything to top tredici NORTH’s famous “Nutella lasagna” dessert. Layers of delicious Nutella mousse sandwiched between crunchy chocolate cookies, topped with nuts and chocolate drizzle and served with whipped cream and a strawberry garnish, this is definitely one of the most far-out lasagnas in the county.

