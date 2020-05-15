These Westchester Restaurants Are Selling Groceries and Other Household Items

Photo courtesy of Exit 4 Food Hall

Many Westchester restaurants rose to the occasion these past few months, stocking their shelves with goods from fruit, vegetables, and pre-made sauces to household items like detergent and paper towels after COVID-19 emergency measures allowed them to begin selling grocery products. For many of these restaurants, this change, in addition to expanded takeout and delivery programs, has helped them stay in business.

“We have been doing this for the past few weeks and have had a great response from the community,” says Greg Katsaros, co-owner of BLD Diner in Larchmont.

In need of a few groceries and looking to support a local business at the same time? Here are a few Westchester restaurants selling groceries that you can check out now.

Mount Kisco

What they have: The Mount Kisco eatery is serving ready-to-eat family meals, as well as pasta, sauces, desserts, to-go mason jars of margaritas, mojitos, cosmos, and sangria. They also have a variety of meal kits, such as a lobster roll kit, pizza kit, and mouthwatering hamburger kit, using meat from Pat LaFrieda. Wine by the bottle available with dinner delivery.

How to get it: Exit 4 Food Hall has delivery, as well as inside or curbside pick-up options.

Read More: 8 DIY Meal Kits to Cook With the Kids

Armonk, Rye Brook

What they have: A delicious variety of Italian items like pasta, pizza dough, marinara sauce, olive oil, and fresh mozzarella.

How to get it: Order through Fortina’s website for curbside pick-up at either the Armonk or Rye Brook locations. Make sure to choose the “Fortina Pantry” menu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fortina (@fortinapizza) on May 1, 2020 at 6:10pm PDT

BLD Diner



Larchmont

What they have: The Larchmont diner is selling groceries such as eggs, fruits, vegetables, pasta, and toilet paper.

How to get it: Order online through Uber Eats for delivery or the BLD Diner website for pickup.

Irvington

What they have: The Irvington based Indian eatery is selling homemade specialties like slow simmered desi ghee (clarified butter) and paneer cheese, as well as a variety of base sauces and curries: Choose from tikka masala sauce, korma sauce, coconut curry, and spicy vindaloo sauce. Chutneys like tamarind, mint, mango, onion, and ginger can be ordered as well.

How to get it: Order online for pickup at www.chutneymasalatogo.com.

Irvington

What they have: The Thai and Malaysian restaurant is selling curries like penang, massaman, and green curry. Chili sambal, sweet chili sauce, and peanut satay sauce can also be ordered.

How to get it: Order online for pickup on the Sambal website here.

Eastchester

What they have: This fish market offers a large selection of fresh fish as well as prepared foods and grocery items such as marinades, olive oil, capers, rice, breadcrumbs, lemon and lime juice, and tuna fish.

How to get it: Eastchester Fish Gourmet is offering curbside pickup, as well as indoor shopping. For pickup, be sure to call ahead.

Off the Rail

Hawthorne

What they have: The café located in the Hawthorne train station is now offering a variety of groceries and household items such as cereal, dry pasta, cookies, chips, soda, soaps, sugar, and more. They also are selling paper goods like paper towels, toilet paper, gloves, and masks.

How to get it: Order from Off the Rail by phone at 914.495.3944 for delivery or pickup.

Ardsley, Armonk, Harrison, Larchmont, Pelham, Somers

What they have: In a little bit of role reversal, the upscale grocery chain is selling ready-to-eat meals from Westchester restaurants, like lasagna and paccheri from Fortina and frozen pizza and rotolo pasta from both The Parlor and The Cookery, as well as corn tortilla chips from Mariachi Mexico in Armonk, among other items.

How to get it: DeCicco’s has specialty shopping hours for seniors and the immunocompromised. Stay close to their website for any changes to their regular hours of operation.